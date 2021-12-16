Catalytic convertor theft on the rise; here's what thieves are looking for

“They’re stealing them because there’s a very valuable metal inside of them called platinum," one expert said.

SAN ANTONIO — What thieves are stealing these days, is more precious than gold.

“On a daily basis we’re getting 2 to 3 calls for catalytic converters being stolen off of vehicles,” Nannette Neugart owner of O’Brien’s Automotive said. “They’re stealing them because there’s a very valuable metal inside of them called platinum.”

Neugart says with the right tools, thieves can cut your catalytic convertor from underneath your car in minutes.

“Basically, the catalytic converter is a pollution reducing unit,” Neugart said.

If stolen from your vehicle she says it can cost anywhere from $600 to $3,500 to replace.

“The European and the foreign vehicles have more platinum in their catalytic convertors, so they’re a little more of a target than your regular American made vehicles,” Neugart said.

It’s been happening so often lately the Seguin Police Department posted to their Facebook page warning residents to be on the lookout.

“Some customers are asking us to build a cage around the catalytic convertor. It won’t keep them from taking it, but it will slow them down quite a bit. There’s also an alarm people are putting on the vehicles so if it moves, you’ll hear the alarm,” Neugart said.

Neugart says if your vehicle isn’t being used, still make sure to start it and most importantly if you see something, say something.