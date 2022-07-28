Runaway children found in car en route to casino to meet up with 'other subjects': Ledyard police

This is not the first time the man picked up one of the runaway children, police said.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Torrington man is facing charges after trying to bring runaway girls to a Connecticut casino to meet up with other people overnight Thursday, police said.

Ledyard police were called to a home on Church Hill Road around 1 a.m. to investigate runaways under the state Department of Children and Families care.

Around 3:30 a.m., police stopped a car on Route 2 in Preston. There, they found the four runaway girls in the car. Three of them were under the age of 16, according to police.

Phillip Tanner, 27, is accused of picking up the girls to bring them to Foxwoods Casino, where he intended to meet up with "other subjects," police said.

According to police, this is not the first time Tanner picked up one of the runaway children.

Tanner was arrested and faces three counts of risk of injury to a child.

He was held on a $20,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court Thursday.

