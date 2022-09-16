Connecticut man sentenced to over 11 years after traveling to Maine to have sex with minor

Court records say that Devin Melycher, 30, had weeks of contact with the victim on Snapchat and other platforms and lied about his age.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brookfield Conn. man has been sentenced to 135 months in prison and 10 years probation for traveling to Maine to have sex with a minor.

Court records say that Devin Melycher, 30, drove from his home in Connecticut to Gorham Maine after weeks of contact with the victim on Snapchat and other platforms.

Melycher told the victim he was 19, and pressured her to send sexually explicit photos, though he knew the victim was only 13.

“The evidence in this case showed that Devin Melycher is a sexual predator who indiscriminately distributed pornographic images of his body across chat platforms without regard to who received them or whether or not they were of legal age in an attempt to interact with them,” McElwee said. “He preyed upon minors, groomed them, and in the case of this victim, traveled to engage in illegal sexual acts despite knowing the victim was only 13.”

Homeland Security Investigations and the Gorham Police Department investigated the case.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.