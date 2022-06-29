3 Connecticut students arrested in New Hampshire fraternity hazing scandal

This is in connection to an April incident that charged 45 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

DURHAM, N.H. — Three Connecticut students were arrested in connection to a University of New Hampshire fraternity hazing scandal.

Earlier in June, 46 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at UNH were charged with hazing for an alleged incident in April.

On Wednesday, the Durham Police Department released information on the arrests of the students, which included the names of three students who were from Connecticut.

Brennan Hynes, 18, of Branford, Patrick Stafstrom, 20, of Cromwell, and Samuel Patterson, 20, of Avon were included in the report.

Hynes and Stafstrom will be arraigned at the 7th Circuit Court in Dover on August 10, 2022. Patterson will be arraigned in the 7th Circuit Court in Dover on July 13, 2022.

Additionally, Sigma Alpha Epsilon at UNH will be charged with Student Hazing by an Institution.

Further arrests are anticipated and will be announced at a later date.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.