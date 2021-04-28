Derby officer-involved shooting suspect's bond is raised

Judge Maureen Dennis raised his bond from $300,000 to $500,000. He is due back in court on May 4.

DERBY, Conn. — A Derby man, who was shot by a police officer, after the man allegedly fired multiple rounds at a car driven by a person he had never met, was arraigned Wednesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cornelius McCullough of Derby was in court as a result of his encounter with 13 year Derby police officer Patrick Foley Monday at 7 a.m., at the intersection of Division St. and Atwater Ave.

"I got two guys hopping in my car," officer Foley told dispatch. "Get out of my car! They’re saying they’re getting chased by somebody."

So, McCullough and his 16-year-old cousin got out of the cruiser. Then, less than 10 seconds later, there was chaos.

"Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired," yelled Foley into his radio.

Foley shot McCullough in the leg after McCullough allegedly shot at a dark color Infiniti driving eastbound on Division Street.

"There’s an Ifiniti going down Division. Send me an ambulance," Foley said to dispatch.

The driver of the car was not hit. Police sources say McCullough and the driver had never encountered one another before. So, it remains unclear why he shot.

"The defendant was observed to fire a firearm and a Smith and Wesson 38 special was recovered," said Mary Sanangelo Senior Assistant State’s Attorney.

FOX61 captured video of the gun to which she referred laying in the spot on Division Street from which McCullough allegedly fired multiple shots.

McCullough has multiple felony convictions between 2010 and 2017.

"There is a criminal weapon possession 10 years, three years to serve, five years probation, and an assault on a DOC employee in 2010," said Bail Commissioner Jeff Gordon.

McCullough also violated his probation for that assault in 2010. His record includes a second-degree assault conviction for when he escaped custody on another case.

Judge Maureen Dennis raised his bond from $300,000 to $500,000. He is due back in court on May 4.

The use of force portion of this investigation is being handled by the Danbury State's Attorney's office.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.