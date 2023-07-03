More violent and deadly cases of domestic abuse on the rise in Connecticut

Advocacy groups say multiple factors can also add to the increase in domestic abuse.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is seeing more domestic violence cases, and the organization also seeing more cases of family violence involving kids.

“The incidents that we are seeing throughout the state of Connecticut are having a higher level of violence, whether they end in homicide or not,“ said Meghan Scanlon, CEO of Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Advocacy groups say multiple factors can also add to the increase in domestic abuse.

“We have complexity of issues, we have compounded stressors of finances and employment or lack of resources. We have individuals that are really struggling to access affordable and safe housing,” said Scanlon.

One of the main reasons for abuse is control. Dr. Christine Cocchiola, a clinical social worker who studies

Coercive Control says its gradual and people involved may not know its happening until things escalate.

“It's like carpenter ants devouring the foundation of a house. Because you don't even know what's going on,” said Cocchiola.

Isolation is a key indicator of domestic abuse at first and it can escalate to strangling, and stalking.

“Whether it's isolating from friends, family, isolating from Workplace a lot of times, individuals will try to isolate in terms of financial freedom, so they'll cut individuals off from access to their own assets or employment,” said Scanlon.

Another red flag of abuse is staying in a relationship to change the abuser’s behavior. “Victims of domestic abuse tend to be givers tend to be people who are highly optimistic they keep working at relationships, even when there's been so many signs that maybe that relationship is unhealthy,” said Cocchiola.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse here are some resources. All resources are free and confidential.

National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

CT Safe Connect Hotline: 1-888- 774-2900

CT Safe Connect Website: CTSafeConnect.org

