East Hartford woman charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian on I-84: State police

After a crash on I-84 East in East Hartford, the pedestrian at the scene got hit by a passing car, state police said.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — An East Hartford woman is facing DUI charges after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Interstate 84 East with their car and then leaving the scene overnight Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that around 3 a.m., a Volkswagen Passat (VW) driving the wrong way on I-84 East near Exit 52 crashed into the concrete barrier on the left shoulder and stopped between the shoulder and left lane, state police said.

The driver, identified as Westley Clemente-Fuentes, 29, of East Hartford, got out of the car and was standing in the left lane when a Honda Civic hit the passenger side of the VW and then Clemente-Fuentes, state police said.

Clemente-Fuentes suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to state police.

There were two passengers in Clemente-Fuentes' car; they told state police they were not injured and that they refused medical attention on the scene.

The Honda driver, who state police identified as Ileaha Porter, 21, of East Hartford, did not stay on the scene. She allegedly ran off and was later driven to the hospital, according to state police.

State police later found Porter at Manchester Memorial Hospital, where she showed "obvious signs of impairment in her speech and action."

Porter was taken into state police custody and was charged with driving under the influence. She posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

Both cars were towed from the scene, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case, such as witness accounts or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.