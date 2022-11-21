x
Crime

East Lyme man charged with assaulting 4-week-old twins

Police say both had multiple fractures in different states of healing.
Credit: East Lyme Police Dept.
Torin Ruleman

EAST LYME, Conn. — Police have charged an East Lyme 19-year-old with assaulting a set of 4-week-old twin babies. 

According to the East Lyme Police Department, they were contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook back in October regarding infants being examined at their office. The twin four week old infants were transported to the emergency room of Yale New Haven Hospital.

The subsequent investigation by East Lyme detectives found that one infant had thirteen fractures on different parts of its body in various stages of healing, while the other infant had eight fractures.

Police say that as a result of this investigation, they took 19-year-old Torin Ruleman of Maple Tree Lane in East Lyme into custody around 5pm on Monday and charged him with two counts each of Cruelty to Persons, Risk of Injury to a Child, 2nd Degree Assault with Intent to Injure, and Reckless Endangerment. 

He is being held on a $200,000 bond and will be presented in court in New London on Tuesday. 

