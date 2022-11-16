Enfield police arrest father of 1-year-old who died of fentanyl intoxication

Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in and was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the child's death.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The father of a 1-year-old who died from fentanyl intoxication last year was arrested Wednesday, Enfield police said.

Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in and was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor in connection to the child's death, police said.

On Nov. 22, 2021, police were called to a home on the 300 block of North Maple Street regarding the untimely death of a 1-year-old boy.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as "acute fentanyl intoxication" and the manner of death as "undetermined", police reported.

Rodriguez was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

