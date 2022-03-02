2 men charged after investigators bust fentanyl trafficking operation in Hartford

While searching an apartment and car in Hartford, investigators found more than 30,000 fentanyl pills and about 15 kilograms of compressed fentanyl.

Two men living in Hartford have been charged following a massive fentanyl trafficking scheme bust earlier this month.

A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment Thursday, charging 38-year-olds Erasmo Rosario-Hernandez and Wily Arias de la Cruz with multiple offenses related to the trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine.

Rosario-Hernandez is also facing an additional firearm offense, stemming from several assault rifles and other firearms that were found at the time of their arrest.

Rosario-Hernandez and Arias de la Cruz are citizens of the Dominican Republic but were last living in Hartford, officials said.

According to court documents and statements, a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) investigation identified Rosario-Hernandez and Arias de la Cruz as members of a drug trafficking organization. The scheme had been trafficking in large amounts of fentanyl.

On the morning of March 11, investigators in Hartford stopped a car in which Arias de la Cruz was a passenger, and seized two compressed bricks of fentanyl. The bricks together weighed one kilogram.

Later that morning, investigators arrived at Rosario-Hernandez's apartment on Magnolia Street in Hartford as part of a court-authorized search, according to officials.

While searching, investigators found about one kilogram of fentanyl, about 16,000 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills, three high-capacity magazines, and a bump stock for an automatic rifle.

After a narcotics-detection dog alerted to Rosario-Hernandez's vehicle parked outside of the apartment, investigators searched that as well.

Officials said investigators found and seized about 14 kilograms of fentanyl, about 1,000 bags of prepackaged fentanyl, about 16,000 more fentanyl pills, about 75 grams of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine base (crack), a kilogram press, four assault-style rifles, two handguns, ammunition, multiple false identification cards with Rosario-Hernandez's photo, and about $66,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

“It is alleged that these defendants have been involved in a drug trafficking network that involved a massive amount of fentanyl and the production of thousands of fentanyl pills that could easily be mistaken for legitimate oxycodone pills,” said U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle. “As fentanyl continues to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in Connecticut and around the country, we are determined to do everything to stop the flow of this deadly drug into and around our state. This case represents one of the largest one-time seizures of fentanyl that we’ve seen in Connecticut, and I thank the DEA and its task force members for their excellent work. Their efforts in taking these dangerous drugs and guns off the streets have saved lives.”

Rosario-Hernandez and Arias de la Cruz have been detained since the bust.

Both were charged with conspiracy to distribute and two counts of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Rosario-Hernandez also was charged with possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and offenses related to the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison in order to profit and destroy lives,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, county and state law enforcement efforts in Connecticut and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

This investigation is being conducted by the DEA’s Hartford Task Force, which includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program.

