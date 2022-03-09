Backpack with credit cards, key fob stolen in gas station theft: Guilford police

Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD, Conn. — A person pumping gas at a Guilford gas station was left stranded Friday after someone stole their backpack with the key fob and credit cards inside from the unlocked car, police said.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and police released that video.

A blue Hyundai pulled up beside the victim's vehicle and a male passenger exited from the back right passenger side, the video shows. The suspect opens the victim's passenger side door and takes a backpack from the front seat.

He goes back to the Hyundai and the group drives away. The surveillance video ends after that moment.

Police believe the suspects went back to the gas station after realizing they have the keys to the victim's car in an attempt to steal the car. They leave the scene again after seeing the victim in the car, trying to turn it on to no avail, since the fob is with the suspects.

The suspects tried to use the victim's stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at a different gas station and steal from parked cars in at least one surrounding town, police said. Fraud protection helped prevent theft with the credit cards, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved.

Police remind residents to always lock their car, including when filling the car up with gas.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.