Hamden police arrest suspect in assault, robbery of nurse

The assault happened in November

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have arrested a New Haven man in connection with the assault and robbery of a nurse as she walked into Arden House nursing and rehabilitation center, last month.

Police said on November 7, a Hamden nurse was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot at the Arden House nursing and rehabilitation center by three men.

On Sunday, police arrested Levante Player, 18, of New Haven, and charged him with Robbery in the 2nd Degree and Assault in the 3rd Degree of an Elderly Person.

Player, who was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant, was detained by New Haven Police in the area of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue. He was subsequently turned over to the custody of the Hamden Police Department

Player, who was held on $50,000 bond, is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on January 22.

The 63-year-old unsuspecting target says she noticed an SUV with bright lights on as she walked across the parking lot at 6:15 a.m.

Police say a young man in a ski mask got out of the SUV and tried to grab her purse. He then punched her in the chest and shoulder. Two other men got out of the car demanding her belongings.

The thieves got away with her purse. Inside was $300 dollars cash, credit cards, and her car keys. The incident had the woman shaken but uninjured.