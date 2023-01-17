Troopers arrest Hartford man accused of kidnapping in Springfield

Willie Avery Campbell, 25, was placed under arrest and charged following the kidnapping of the passenger.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested on Interstate 91 by Connecticut State Troopers after Springfield Police notified them of an kidnapping Monday.

Willie Avery Campbell, 25, was placed under arrest and charged with assault in the third degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a unregistered motor vehicle, operating without a license.

At around 8:07 p.m., Springfield police notified Troop H in Hartford of the active kidnapping. Springfield police provided a description of the suspect's car, a gold Chevy Malibu displaying a temporary license plate. The car was known to be travelling on Interstate 91 southbound toward Connecticut.

Connecticut State Troopers located and stopped the car on Interstate 91 just before Exit 36 and detained the driver.

Troopers investigating the incident determined that the passenger in the car was the victim who initially reported to Springfield police.

EMS arrived at the scene and evaluated the passenger who declined to be taken to a hospital.

Campbell was held on a $100,000.00 bond and transported to Hartford Correctional Center pending arraignment on Jan. 17, at Hartford Superior Court.

