Hartford reels after multiple shootings over the weekend: 'This was a difficult weekend'

Four shootings happened over the weekend that left five people injured, one critically.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody responded Monday to the four shootings over the weekend that left five people injured, one critically.

The shootings began Saturday afternoon on Lawrence Street where two people were shot. One man in his thirties is in critical condition and a woman, also in her thirties, is in stable condition. Police say it's not clear what may have led up to the shooting.

Later that evening, a man in his thirties was shot on Main Street. Police responded just after 7 p.m. near the intersection with Fishfry Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

On Sunday, a man was shot in the area of 173 Douglas Street. Police responded to Hartford Hospital just after 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a man there had been shot in the leg. He is said to be in stable condition.

And just three hours later, police responded to a shooting on Nelson Street. A man in his forties was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“This was a difficult weekend, with multiple injuries from gunfire," Thody said. "It is important to share with the community that we currently believe that three of the shootings were accidental, two of them self-inflicted."

He said an arrest was made in the Douglas Street shooting, which was determined to be accidental. The person was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

"The subject, in this case, was a legal gun owner with limited experience, showing off a new firearm when the shooting happened," Thody said. "We can't stress enough the need to be safe when handling a firearm. This could have been much worse and the victim, in this case, was very lucky."

He continued: "In the remaining three shootings, key evidence has been obtained that we believe will lead to arrests of persons responsible."

These investigations remain active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding these cases is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

