Hartford police investigating homicide on Evergreen Avenue

This is the third homicide of the year

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide Monday morning.

Police confirmed they were at the scene of a homicide in the city's West End on Evergreen Avenue and investigating it as a possible domestic incident.

Police said two people were shot in their bed, one died and one woman is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said the door to the apartment was open when emergency crews arrived.

This is a the third homicide in the city in 2022. On Sunday, a man was found with a gunshot wound that turned out to be fatal after the car he was driving crashed on Bellevue Street.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.