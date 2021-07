Shooting happened near Keney Park

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning near Keney Park.

The shooting happened on Greenfield Street and Enfield Street, near Keney Park.

Pictures from the scene show a car with extensive front-end damage.

This is a developing story.

