Hartford police recover 5 stolen cars in 9 hours

HARTFORD, Conn — Within nine hours Thursday, Hartford Police recovered five stolen vehicles.
Police posted on their social media pages each car they seized and the subsequent arrests of multiple suspects. At one point, officers arrested four juveniles between the ages of 13 and 15. Most of the cars were reported stolen from outside towns like Hamden, Cromwell, and Norwich. There were also two unlawfully possessed guns recovered from one of the cars.
Police say all of the cars were stolen due to owners leaving their fobs inside the car. Officers are reminding people are reminded to lock their cars and take their fobs inside.