Police involved in crash with suspects after shots fired incident

Police said Capitol Avenue would be closed for several hours overnight for the investigation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people are in custody after a car crash involving police Thursday night.

Capitol Avenue was closed between Sisson Avenue and Forrest Street for several hours into Friday morning as officers investigated the crash involving at least two vehicles. The crash scene was not far from the UHaul facility on Capitol Avenue.

Hartford Police tweeted that they were conducting a shots fired investigation, which led to the crash.

Police said a gun was found at the scene.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting or crash.