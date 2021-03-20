Ledyard and State Police cruisers damaged in chase, suspect arrested

Police say they responded to a reported home invasion on Route 12. The suspect ran from police and began a chase.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A man is in police custody after a car chase that damaged two cruisers.

Police say they responded to a home on Route 12 for a home invasion. The victims told officers the suspect was a black man named Jaquan and was wearing red, white, and blue.

Police say Jaquan, later identified as Jaquan Hurt of Willimantic, reportedly showed a gun while in the home. He left before officers arrived in a black jeep.

Officers found Hurt driving north on Route 12 in the area of the Mohegan Pequot bridge.

When police tried to stop the car in the area of Backus Hospital, a chase ensued. A Ledyard and State cruiser were suffered minor damage during the chase.

Hurt then stopped the car and ran off the highway into the woods where he was arrested by officers. He is being charged with home invasion, reckless endangerment, threatening in the first degree, and risk of injury to a minor.

Hurt was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on March 22.

