Ledyard Police searching for burglary and vandalism suspect, who broke into a local church

Police found evidence of hateful comments painted in black writing on the floor and wall of the meeting hall, where a large crucifix was hanging.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Ledyard Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect who they say is responsible for the burglary and vandalism of a local church. It all happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Gales Ferry.

Police said they got a call to the church just after 7:30 in the morning for a burglary. When they got there, they found broken windows on the outside of the church. Police said the suspect attempted to break into the front door, but was unsuccessful. Then, they walked around the building, breaking more windows with rocks and bricks and even religious decor on the grounds of the church. At one point, the suspect could be seen on surveillance video crawling in through a window, and walking around the building for several hours.

"It does constitute a hate crime, yes," said Cpt. Ken Creutz with the Ledyard Police Department.

At one point, the suspect was seen trying to break into different locked rooms with a crowbar. Police believe he was in church until 3:30 a.m.

As police were investigating that crime, they got a call from another church across the street, Seabury Anglican Church, where someone threw a rock at their window. No further damage was found there. Police believe the two incidents are connected, likely involving the same suspect.

"We did receive information and we are tracking down leads and it looks like it's heading in a very positive direction," Cpt. Creutz said.

Police are releasing photos from the surveillance video of the suspect, describing him as, "A male in his mid to late twenties with dark thinning hair. The male has what appears to be a distinctive beard with no mustache. The male appeared to be wearing jeans, dark work-style boots, and a dark-colored winter jacket. The male was seen carrying a light-colored military-style backpack."

A representative from Our Lady of Lourdes took to Facebook, saying, "We stand together as we continue to condemn hate and violence in all its forms. Let us pray for the person, for unity and peace."

In the meantime, people from their congregation are trying to process what happened. One woman agreed, that she hopes the suspect finds some kind of solace for himself.

"I find it, I could say appalling, but, maybe it's somebody that just needs a little guidance," said Jessica Carlebach, a member of the church.

If anyone has any information on what happened, give Ledyard Police a call.

The New London Judicial District State’s Attorney's Office, the FBI Civil Rights Unit, and the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit were notified and are assisting Ledyard Police Detectives in this investigation.

