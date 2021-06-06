Man arrested after nearly striking Hamden officer, hitting his cruiser and pursuit

The suspect was arrested at his home in Meriden

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police arrested a man on several charges after they say he pushed an officer, struck the officer's cruiser with his car and a pursuit to another town early Sunday morning.

Police said around 4:30a.m. they were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue on the report of a motorist that had passed out.

Officer Vin Palma arrived and attempted to place the running vehicle into park. Police said the operator of the vehicle, Donald Woodson, 37, of Meriden, shoved Officer Palma and then nearly struck him with his vehicle. Woodson’s vehicle did however, strike a Hamden Police vehicle.

Police said Woodson fled northbound on Dixwell Avenue, and then north on Route 15. He struck a curb, which flattened his left front tire. Officers pursued Woodson to his home in Meriden. He was arrested while he was trying to enter his home. Police said Woodson resisted arrest and was in the possession of a loaded .40 caliber handgun that contained a high capacity, 15 round magazine.

Hamden Police arrested Woodson, and charged him with:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Purchase of a Large Capacity Magazine

Sale of Narcotics

Interfering with a Police Officer

Engaging an Officer in Pursuit

Reckless Driving

Evading Responsibility

Woodson is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on August 30.

