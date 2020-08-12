Man arrested in connection with deadly Waterbury car crash

Police say the suspect drove into the opposite lane around a car stopped at the intersection. The crash that followed caused the death of a 24-week-old baby.

On the morning of February 10, Police responded to the area of Prospect Road at East Mountain road for a car crash involving two cars. A 2007 Nissan Sentra was driving northwest on Prospect Road and a 2019 Honda Insight was driving southeast on Prospect Road. Both people driving were seriously injured and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Honda was 24 and a half weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. They had an emergency C-section and the baby was born at 9:26 AM. About 20 minutes later, the baby was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was able to determine the cause of death was complications of maternal blunt injury of the abdomen with placental abruption and the manner of death as an accident.

Police say the Nissan drove into the opposite lane around a car stopped at the intersection of Prospect Road and East Mountain Road waiting to take a left and hit the Honda head-on which was driving in the opposite direction. The Nissan driver was identified as 39-year-old Javier Vargas of Waterbury.