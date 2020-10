Police said the road will be closed for several hours while they investigate

Hamden police are investigating what they call a serious crash on Shepard Avenue.

The crash happened Thursday morning and has closed Shepard Avenue between Sherman Avenue and West Shepard Avenue. Police said the closure will be in place for several hours.

The Hamden Fire Department tweeted that two people were taken to the hospital following the "major accident", and ask people to avoid the area if possible.

The extend of injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.