New Haven police investigating deadly shooting

The 40-year-old New Haven man was gunned down in the Fair Haven neighborhood according to police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after being shot in New Haven on Wednesday night according to police.

New Haven police said at about 8:31 p.m., they received a call regarding a person down on Chapel Street, near James Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Officers found a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot at River Street and James Street.

American Medical Response took the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police, to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

