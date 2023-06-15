Middletown Police investigating vandalism using feces on homes flying Pride flags

Police said incidents occurred over three days; each victim’s residence had a Pride flag displayed on the property.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Middletown Police Department is investigating after multiple incidents of feces being smeared on windows and door handles were found at residences that had Pride flags on display.

The incidents occurred on June 13, 14, and 15th, in the city's North End neighborhood.

On June 13, Middletown Police responded to the area of Prospect Street for a report of vandalism. The caller said that someone covered their family cars with food, but the vehicles were not damaged. He also added that there was a previous incident in March where his car door handles were smeared with feces.

Police said that same morning, they responded to Liberty Street for the report of feces smeared on the homeowner’s side entry door.

According to police, neither caller could identify a suspect in the vandalism cases.

On June 14, the Middletown Police responded to the area of Grove Street for the report of feces on the back window of a private car. Police say that the unknown suspect had used feces to smear a racial slur on the rear window.

The caller could not identify any potential suspects at the time.

On June 15, police responded to the area of High Street for a report of feces smeared on a private vehicle and the front door of the residence. The caller cleaned the property prior to police arrival but reported that there was no permanent damage.

Shortly after, police said they were called to Liberty Street for another report of feces smeared on a resident’s front porch window. The second caller had also cleaned the property prior to police arrival but reported that there was no permanent damage. Neither victim could identify any potential suspects.

Police said they evaluated the similarities between the cases and found that each victim’s residence had a Pride flag displayed on the property. While no Pride flags were damaged or vandalized during these incidents, the department is investigating whether the vandalism has any connection to Pride flags on the property.

Police said that these incidents appear to be occurring overnight so residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity in their area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) is encouraged to contact Det. M. Small of the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4152.

