New Haven Police investigate shooting on Young Street

The injured person is listed in critical-but-stable condition; police are asking for the public's help in solving the crime.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and seriously injured Thursday morning.

At around 11:22 a.m., New Haven police were called to Young Street on reports that a person had been shot. Young Street is a one-block-long street near the Westville Cemetery.

The injured person was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they are listed in a critical but stable condition, according to police.

New Haven Police did not provide the identity of the victim.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to conduct interviews and collect evidence.

The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

