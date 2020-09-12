Navy mechanic pleads guilty to producing child porn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Navy mechanic has pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Connecticut to child pornography production offenses stemming from his sexual abuse of seven young girls in Connecticut, New Hampshire and California.
Thirty-one-year-old Randall Tilton last lived in Groton, Connecticut. He was arrested by local police last year after admitting to assaulting several minors and recording some of the assaults.
Police later determined Tilton began assaulting seven girls ranging in age from 4 months to 8 years in 2004 and distributed some images on the dark web. Prosecutors are seeking a 210-year prison sentence.