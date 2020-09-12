Navy mechanic pleads guilty to producing child porn

Prosecutors are seeking a 210-year prison sentence.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Navy mechanic has pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Connecticut to child pornography production offenses stemming from his sexual abuse of seven young girls in Connecticut, New Hampshire and California.

Thirty-one-year-old Randall Tilton last lived in Groton, Connecticut. He was arrested by local police last year after admitting to assaulting several minors and recording some of the assaults.