New Britain police make arrest, seize 500 bags of fentanyl, guns

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — An investigation by New Britain Police led to one arrest and the seizure of 500 bags of fentanyl, guns, cocaine, ammunition, and over $3,500 in cash last week.
Police said the arrest and seizure came as a result of a nearly month-long investigation into the illegal sale of fentanyl within the city. Police arrested 49-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Concepcion, of New Britain, on Jan. 21.
A search warrant was executed at Rodriguez-Conception’s home that led to the seizure of 500 bags of Fentanyl, 24.1 grams of cocaine, evidence of packaging illegal drugs for street sales, 55 rounds of ammunition and 2 handguns.
One of the handguns seized was determined to be stolen out of Massachusetts, police said. A total of $3,576 in suspect drug proceeds was also found.
“The New Britain Police Department is committed to getting these illegal drugs and firearms off our city streets," said Chief Christopher Chute.
Rodriguez-Conception was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operating a drug factory, theft of a firearm, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.
He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond with the next court date being March 23.
Anyone with information regarding the sale/use of illicit drugs within the City is continuously encouraged to contact the NBPD by calling (860)-826-3000 or using the Department’s anonymous tip line (860) 826-3199.
