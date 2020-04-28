New Haven clergy members to meet on April 29 to vocalize concerns over local man who died in police custody

Officers found De'sohn Wilson, 31, of New Haven, unresponsive about 45 minutes after he was brought to Union Avenue Detention Facility for domestic violence charges.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Clergy members are scheduled to hold a press conference outside the New Haven Police Department on Wednesday after a man died shortly after being taken into custody earlier this month.

Officers found De'sohn Wilson, 31, of New Haven, unresponsive about 45 minutes after he was brought to Union Avenue Detention Facility for domestic violence charges on April 15th. Wilson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the New Antioch Church of God, local clergy will speak about their concerns over Wilson's death at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29th.