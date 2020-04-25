Suspect in custody after New Haven man shot on Dixwell Avenue

Police say a dispute preceded the shooting on Saturday afternoon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police say a fight in the Elm City's Newhallville neighborhood escalated into a shooting Saturday afternoon. A suspect is being held by police.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to calls of a fight outside a multi-family residence on Dixwell Avenue near Thompson Street. When they arrived they found a 42-year-old city man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the unnamed suspect is being held in the Union Avenue detention center.

Police say the man was shot during a dispute with another man.