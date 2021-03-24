New Haven homicide suspect says he 'snapped'​

27-year-old Rashod Newton was charged with the murder of Alessia Mesquita.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Wallingford man, who is no stranger to trouble with guns, was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge, stemming from the shooting death of his girlfriend on Monday morning in New Haven's Fair Haven Heights neighborhood.

27-year-old Rashod Newton was sentenced to two years in prison in 2012 for no pistol permit. And after he was captured following Monday's fatal shooting, police detained him on an outstanding West Haven arrest warrant, stemming from an argument last year, with the girlfriend he allegedly killed Monday.

"He was asked to leave the residence and he then shot a member of that residence," said Stacey Miranda, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney.

According to court documents and the judge, Newton's latest case is cut and dried.

"There is video surveillance that captured the alleged crime," said New Haven Superior Court Judge Elpedio Vitale. "There is a statement by the defendant. There was a firearm recovered. Obviously, it appears to be a very strong case for the state."

According to the New Haven arrest warrant, home surveillance video showed Monday's victim, Alessia Mesquita, get out of the car allegedly driven by Newton and then try to open the back door, presumably to grab their 1-year-old daughter. After some yelling, Newton allegedly got out of the car and shot her dead.

"I heard gunshots," said Sandy Mesquita, the victim's mother. "I heard about four. I heard several gunshots, and they were very loud."

The victim's mother, who lives just two blocks from where her daughter died, says she feels guilty she was not able to get her daughter out of the relationship. The arrest warrant says cops caught up with Newton and the couple's 1-year-old several hours after the shooting at a home on Eastern Street.

"Within that home, an individual brought out what we believe to be the murder weapon," said Miranda. "Although that has not been confirmed by the lab yet."

Newton then surrendered. And police say he confessed to the killing and allegedly told them he "snapped." He also intended to kill himself according to the warrant. He has been placed on a suicide watch and his bond remains set at $3 million dollars. He's due back in court on April 6th.

Newton faces the charges of murder, risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a firearm.

