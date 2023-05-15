Man in critical condition after bullet shot through kitchen window: New Haven police

Police said ShotSpotter picked up 36 gunshots just before they received a report of a man struck by a bullet in his kitchen.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot through his kitchen window, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, ShotSpotter alerted New Haven police officers to 36 gunshots in the area of Level Street near Brookside Avenue.

A short time after the alert, officers were called to Lodge Street on the report of a person shot.

The man was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital by EMS, and police were told he had a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man is now in critical but stable condition, officials said.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification also responded to the scene for evidence and to speak with witnesses.

Investigators learned that the man was sitting in the kitchen of his home when the bullet traveled through the window and struck him.

The shooting is under investigation, and the New Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.