Arrests made in connection to juvenile sex trafficking: Norwalk Police

Teresa Martinez, 36, and Eugene Luini, 60, were arrested for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking of juveniles.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit made two arrests Monday after investigating the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk.

On January 2021, an anonymous tip regarding sex trafficking of juveniles was left for the Department of Children and Families. DCF notified the Special Victims Unit in the Norwalk Police Department.

An investigation was launched and multiple victims and two suspects were identified.

Teresa Martinez, 36, and Eugene Luini, 60, were arrested. Martinez was arrested in Bridgeport and Luini was arrested in Fairfield.

Martinez was charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor, trafficking in persons, and risk of injury to a minor. Her bond was set at $1.5 million.

Luini was charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor and risk of injury to a minor. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit at 203-854-3043 or Sergeant David Orr at 203-854-3008. Anonymous tips can be sent to any of the anonymous tip contacts below.

