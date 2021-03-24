Norwich man accused of stealing money from eldery woman as part of Nigerian phone scam crime organization

The woman sent an $18,000 money order to a suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Dexter Enwerem.

NORWICH, Conn. — A Norwich man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an international phone scam crime organization.

Police say they received a phone call from a person who told them their 80-year-old mother-in-law was the victim of larceny.

The woman sent large amounts of money through an internet/phone scam. Police say the victim was persuaded to send the money to people she did not know for the benefit of "helping the homeless."

The woman sent an $18,000 money order to a suspect, who was identified as 34-year-old Dexter Enwerem. Police say she also sent gift cards to suspects totaling $13,500.

According to the Norwich police, an investigation revealed Enwerem was part of a Nigerian phone scam crime organization.

Enwerem is being held by police and charged with larceny in the first degree.

