Enfield PD warns of scammer impersonating detective

Police said a scammer was "spoofing" the phone call with the department's number, attemping to get a person to buy gift cards

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Enfield Police Department put out a warning on their Facebook page advising residents to be aware of a scammer making calls around town.

Police said they were made aware that someone is impersonating one of their detectives and even "spoofing" with the main police number. The scammer reportedly claims to say that the person had failed to respond to a subpoena.

According to police, the scammer then told the person to go purchase gift cards to pay the fine.

Police said that the Enfield Police Department, or indeed any law enforcement, will accept gift cards in any form as payment for anything.

Residents are asked to hang up if they receive the call.

