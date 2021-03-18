Norwich man charged with sexual assault

Police say an investigation of a sexual assault complaint from a 15-year-old victim that began in February, led to the arrest of the suspect.

NORWICH, Conn. — An investigation that began in February led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man in Norwhich on Tuesday.

Police began investigating on February 12 a sexual assault complaint of a 15-year-old victim. Officers identified Christopher Weir as the suspect.

Weir was interviewed by police and a search warrant was executed on his cell phone. Police say data and information were taken from Weir's phone will corroborated with the victims allegations.

Police arrested Weir at his place of employment on Tuesday and was held in lieu of bond. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Weir is being charged with sexual assault in the second degree, possessing child pornography in the third degree, and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say they believe there may be more unidentified victims. Anyone with infroamtion is asked to call Detective Hawrylik at 860-886-5561 EXT #3159, by email at chawrylik@cityofnorwhich.org or by calling the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 EXT 4.

