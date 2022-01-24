1 killed, 1 injured in Norwich shooting

The shooting happened in a home on School Street

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Sunday.

Police were called to a home on School Street to investigate a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found that there had been an fight at the residence and two men had been shot. One man was taken to the W.W. Backus Hospital due to his injuries. The other died of his injuries at the scene.

Police are not releasing their identities until the notification of next of kin.

Norwich Police Officers as well as the Detective Division were on scene.

The Norwich Police Department encourages anyone who may have information into this case to contact the Norwich Police Detective Division

This is a developing story.

