PD: Man mails back ankle monitor, arrested 3 days later

Police say they were told by the Office of Probation that the suspect had removed his ankle monitor and mailed it to their office. His bond is now $5.3 million.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — *Editor's note: The image of the suspect for an unrelated arrest earlier in 2020.

A man has been arrested after police say he mailed his ankle monitoring bracelet back.

Police say they were told by the Office of Probation on November 30, that 43-year-old Michael Gramegna had taken off his court-ordered ankle monitoring device and mailed it back to their office.

Gramegna was out on bond pending a trial on several charges. He was told part of the terms of his conditions of release to wear an ankle monitoring device. Once the Police learned he violated the terms of conditions of his release, the Court issued 11 arrest warrants for him.

Police say Gramegna was arrested without incident today in Manchester and charged with 11 counts of failing to appear as well as one count of violation of a protective order. He is being held pending his presentment in Court and his bond has been set at $5.3 million.