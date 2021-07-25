Police: Man arrested after being shot in May attempted Hamden carjacking

Police say a Meriden man shot the carjacking suspect in the leg

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 20-year-old New Haven man has been arrested in connection with alleged attempted carjacking where he was shot by the owner of the car, say police.

During the evening on May 29, officers responded to Alltown Fresh on Dixwell Avenue to a report of an attempted carjacking.

Police say an investigation showed a Meriden man entered the store while his car was running. When he was inside the store, police say a stolen car with three people inside it drove into the parking lot.

Police said Dulyn Foreman, 20, of New Haven, got out of the stolen car and got into the victim's car, say police. Foreman then put the car into reverse and almost hit a woman that was trying to intervene.

As Foreman try to drive away, the owner of the car ran from the store towards his car. Police say Foreman then got out of the car with a gun and the owner of the car removed his own gun, firing at the other man.

Foreman was shot in the leg. He then got back into the stolen car that he arrived in and was driven to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Foreman was arrested on Friday, and charged with robbery, attempted larceny, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.