Waterbary man charged after shoplifting incident leads Middletown police to $100k cache of drugs, weapons

Police said the man had narcotics, and illegal weapons such as a "ghost gun" they found during the investigation.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A shoplifting complaint lead Middletown police to seize over $100,000 in illegal drugs, knives, ammunition, and a homemade gun from a Waterbury man.

Police were called to the shopping plaza at 416 E Main Street to investigate a shoplifting complaint.

When they got there they arrested 34-year-old Luis Minaya for shoplifting. As they investigated the incident, police said they found a large amount of fentanyl, MDMA/molly, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, quetiapine, sertraline, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police estimated the value of the narcotics to be $103,790. Police said Minaya also had an untraceable homemade handgun without a serial number commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” The handgun was equipped with a loaded 32 round 9mm extended magazine.

Middletown Police charged him with larceny in the sixth degree, interfering with an officer, possession of controlled substance (four counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operation of drug factory, possession of a legend drug, possession with intent to sell narcotics by non-drug-dependent person, illegal weapon in motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, and violation of protective order.

He was held on a $200,000 surety bond.

