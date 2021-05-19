Sources: 18-year-old man shot and killed in New Haven

The shooting was said to have happened in the 1300 block of Ella Grasso Boulevard near Edgewood Park.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sources are confirming with FOX61 that an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night.

The shooting comes less than a day after two non-fatal shootings.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

SOURCES: an 18-year-old male was shot and killed around 8 o’clock tonight in the 1300 block of Ella Grasso Blvd near Edgewood Park. This marks New Haven‘s 12th homicide of 2021. @FOX61News — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) May 20, 2021

This is a developing story.

---

