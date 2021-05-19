Sources: 18-year-old man shot and killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sources are confirming with FOX61 that an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night.
The shooting was said to have happened in the 1300 block of Ella Grasso Boulevard near Edgewood Park.
The shooting comes less than a day after two non-fatal shootings.
FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story.
