Sources: 18-year-old man shot and killed in New Haven

The shooting was said to have happened in the 1300 block of Ella Grasso Boulevard near Edgewood Park.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sources are confirming with FOX61 that an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night. 

The shooting comes less than a day after two non-fatal shootings. 

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene. 

This is a developing story.

   

