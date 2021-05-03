Thieves targeted two gas station ATMs in South Windsor, East Windsor: police

Police are investigating to determine if both burglaries were related.

HARTFORD, Conn. — South Windsor and East Windsor police are investigating thefts of ATMs early Friday morning.

A store at the Gulf Station on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor had its front door smashed just before 5 a.m, police said.

In East Windsor, thieves pried their way into the ATM at the Valero Gas Station on North Road, tied metal wiring to the back of their SUV. The entire front part of the store was damaged, police said.

East Windsor police said the suspect's SUV was described as a silver Nissan Armada with Massachusetts plates that don't come back to the SUV's registration.

At this time, both departments are investigating to determine if the incidents are related.

