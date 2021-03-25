State Police car chase ends on Rt. 44 in Coventry

The chase went on I-384 and then Rt. 44

COVENTRY, Conn. — A police chase through multiple towns ended in Coventry on Thursday afternoon with the driver being treated for an injury, authorities said.

Reports said the vehicle being chased traveled on Interstate 384 Eastbound to the end of the highway and then went on Route 44 before being stopped at near Twin Hills Drive in Coventry.

"At approximately 2:23 p.m. Troopers assigned to Troop H – Hartford came across a silver Toyota Camry which engaged them in a pursuit," State Police said. "The pursuit ended on Route 44 in the town of Coventry. Troopers provided medical aid to the operator who has since been transported to an area hospital for evaluation."

Route 44 from the Bolton town line to Route 31 was closed, but has reopened.

