Stolen truck crashes into Waterford home

"Oh my God, someone just hit our house," Alexandra Schoenberger could be heard saying on a video she provided exclusively to FOX61.

WATERFORD, Conn. — Yet another stolen vehicle incident nearly ended in tragedy.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a speeding, stolen truck bounced off a tree and into a house on Oswegatchie Road in Waterford.

She was rolling seconds after the crash.

"Oh my God," she yelled as she got out of her car.

A truck stolen out of Putnam earlier in the day was now lodged in her garage.

"Can you call 911," she says to a neighbor.

Waterford Police say 43-year-old Jonathan Wilson, of Rhode Island, was in the driver's seat.

"Are you ok," Alexander Schoenberger asked the driver, before the video ended.

But Wilson wasn’t about to stick around.

"And he just jumped out and ran down the road," Steven Schoenberger, who is Alexandra's father.

He said he was on the way home from work and that his daughter was just waiting to turn onto Oswegatchie Road by their home when troubled lurked.

"She looked down the road and saw something coming quickly," Steven Schoenberger told FOX61. "I believe she backed up her car to just got out of the way and I think it was by a matter of a couple of feet that he missed her."

State and local police apprehended Wilson in some nearby woods a short time later.

"We didn't smell alcohol and some of the other things so that we didn’t move toward testing," said Lt. Timothy Silva of the Waerford Police Department. "So, we’re not quite sure what caused the crash."

Other than speed.

Work crews were on Oswegatchie Road today replacing a run over fire hydrant and street signs that were knocked over as a result of this incident.

"We have no reason for why he was even in that particular area," said Silva, noting Wilson has no family or friends in Waterford.

Just prior to this incident, Wilson, who was held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned this morning, allegedly committed a puzzling theft of a Dollar General store in neighboring Niantic.

"He had allegedly snuck into a back office while they were open and stole what would appear to be two personnel files," said Silva. "We recovered some of that material at the scene."