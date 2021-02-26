Suspect arrested in Virginia in connection with 2020 Waterbury homicide

Police say Henry Paulin was shot on November 8, 2020, at a convenience store on Willow Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

WATERBURY, Conn — Police arrested 38-year-old James Garnder in connection with a 2020 homicide in Waterbury.

On November 8, 2020, officers responded to a convenience store on Willow Street on calls someone was shot.

Police found 45-year-old Henry Paulin on the floor of the store shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police were told that right before the shooting, several people were in the store and having a loud discussion when multiple gunshots were fired inside the store.

After the gunshots, everyone left the store except for the victim who fell to the floor after being shot.

Police were notified that a second man, 33, was shot and left the store before the police arrived.

Police located the man lying on the street in the area of 56 Ridgewood Street. He had gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm. He is recovering from his injuries.

The man was taken to Waterbury Hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.