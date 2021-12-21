Suspect who allegedly broke into Glastonbury bakery 3 times in two weeks arrested

Bryan Lopez, 34, of East Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, for allegedly breaking into Dee’s One Smart Cookie bakery at least three times.

A man accused of breaking into a Glastonbury bakery three times in two weeks has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Bryan Lopez, 34, of East Hartford, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, for allegedly breaking into Dee’s One Smart Cookie bakery at least three times in late November and early December. He is also accused of attempting to break into a construction site next to the bakery on Nov. 29.

The owners of the bakery put out a plea on social media earlier this month asking the public for help in identifying the man they said broke into their shop multiple times over two weeks.

The bakery said that on Nov. 29, the suspect smashed a window to the door and then stole the cash register.

On Dec. 5, the same suspect was captured on camera breaking into the shop and swiping the cash register again.

“Twice in 1 week is exhausting and I’m running out of doors!” the shop said in a Facebook post sharing surveillance images from inside.

On Dec. 14, the shop was burglarized again. The same suspect entered the shop – this time with all the lights on and a bread baker in the kitchen – but nothing was taken.

Lopez was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of attempt to commit burglary, larceny in the fourth degree and larceny in the fifth degree.

He was held on a $100,000 bone and appeared in court on Monday.

