22-year-old woman found dead in Vernon apartment, investigated as suspicious

VERNON, Connecticut — A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Vernon apartment on Monday afternoon., and the circumstances of her death are being labeled as suspicious.

Vernon police said the death happened at 79 Brooklyn Street. Officers responded shortly after noon on a welfare check and found the woman dead.

Police said there is a person of interest who is a man and he's been cooperating with police.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting with processing the scene.

No information on the decedent or circumstance had been released. Police say they are still trying to notify the next of kin.

