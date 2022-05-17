Meriden 15-year-old arrested in connection to Hamden shooting: Police

Detectives determined a passenger of a vehicle traveling on Oberlin Road shot at the victim, who was in a parked vehicle.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 15-year-old Meriden boy was arrested Tuesday following a drive-by shooting in Hamden that left the victim with serious injuries.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, Hamden police responded to Oberlin Road for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the scene and ballistic evidence on the road. Police later determined that a private vehicle took the 22-year-old gunshot victim to the hospital, where they were treated for serious injuries.

After an extensive investigation, detectives determined a passenger of a vehicle traveling on Oberlin Road shot at the victim, who was in a parked vehicle. The shooting appeared targeted, according to police.

Hamden police arrested a 15-year-old Tuesday in connection to the shooting. He was charged with assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The teen is being held in juvenile detention and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

The same teen was previously arrested in connection to another shooting in Hamden that happened last May and was arrested a week later for carrying a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number. That handgun was forensically analyzed and later linked to Monday's shooting.

