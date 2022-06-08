Trumbull police sergeant arrested on sexual assault charges: Shelton police

The arrest stemmed from a complaint a victim filed in September 2020.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — A Trumbull police sergeant was placed on leave after a neighboring agency arrested him on assault charges.

Matthew Perkowski, 33, of Shelton turned himself in to Shelton police on Tuesday evening and was charged with sexual assault and assault.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint a victim filed in September 2020. Another arrest is expected in this case, Shelton police said.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday.

Trumbull police placed Perkowski on administrative leave and removed his police powers after the arrest.

“The allegations contained in the Shelton Police arrest warrant will be reviewed and investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs in Trumbull to identify any violations of the department’s Code of Conduct, and we will await the findings from the court. These accusations present a very serious personnel matter that will be handled appropriately,” Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said.

