Veterinarian charged with cruelty to animals in Bridgeport

Police say a 10-week-old puppy was taken to an animal hospital to get its ears cropped and died some time later.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 75-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a 10-week-old puppy.

Police say they conducted a search warrant at Blackrock Animal Hospital on Fairfield Avenue. Officers were looking for evidence relating to the death of a puppy that was taken to the animal hospital to get its ears cropped.

The owners of the puppy returned to the hospital to pick up their puppy and the veterinarian who treated the dog, later identified as Amr Wasfi, told them it had died.

A Police investigation showed the dog died of overheating due to Wasfi leaving the puppy on a heating pad for an extended time. Police arrested Wasfi and charged him with cruelty to animals. He was held on $10,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may believe they were victims of criminal conduct by Wasfi is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.